3rd Circ. Blasted For Not Booting Judge From Ex-Clerk's Case

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania woman waging a decadeslong battle with environmental regulators over wetlands on her property blasted the Third Circuit's curt refusal to boot the case's judge from the matter, arguing that a panel didn't even say why the jurist should stay put despite the fact that her ex-clerk is prosecuting the matter. Gizella Pozsgai wants the court to undo a three-judge panel's Feb. 7 denial of her petition to disqualify U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody from her case. The Third Circuit's response to Pozsgai's disqualification bid came with no reasoning or explanation after the request had languished for 57 days, according...

