Jailed Atty Cops To False IRS Return In EY Tax Shelter Case

Law360, New York (February 20, 2020, 4:40 PM EST) -- A lawyer jailed last year after being brought to New York from Canada to face charges that he schemed with former EY professionals to help wealthy clients dodge taxes via unlawful shelters admitted to a count of filing a false IRS return Thursday in Manhattan federal court. David L. Smith, 63, faces a sentence of three years, according to guidelines in his plea agreement, at his scheduled April 2 sentencing before U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein for filing the false 1999 tax return. "I knew that this was wrong, and I'm sorry," said Smith, who is being held in a...

