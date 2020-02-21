1st Circ. Upholds Asylum Denial Over Lack Of Persecution

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- A Chinese native who was arrested back home for being affiliated with a cult can't obtain asylum after the First Circuit upheld a Board of Immigration Appeals finding that the man lacks a strong enough reason to fear returning to China. A three-judge panel said the appeals board, and an immigration judge before that, had correctly found that Yong Gao’s singular arrest by Chinese police in 2011 doesn't show past persecution — a requirement for immigrants to receive asylum or be granted a withholding of removal under the United Nations Convention Against Torture. Gao had claimed that police had detained him...

