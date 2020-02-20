9th Circ. Urged To Resolve 'One-Sided' TCPA Autodialer Split

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 11:10 PM EST) -- Portfolio Recovery Associates is calling on the Ninth Circuit to scale back its broad definition of what qualifies as an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and align it with several circuit decisions that have taken a narrower view. On Thursday, the debt collector — which is challenging a ruling that found it liable for automated calls placed to a list of debtors — informed the court about a recent decision in a similar case in the Seventh Circuit. PRA first brought the issue to the Ninth Circuit on Feb. 10, when it filed its opening brief contesting a California...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS