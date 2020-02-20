Pa. Justices Snub Contractor's Iran Sanctions Defamation Suit

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:25 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Thursday refused to hear an appeal from a defense contractor that claimed a competitor defamed it with pseudonymous letters wrongly accusing it of violating economic sanctions against Iran. In a two-sentence order Thursday, the justices declined to take up Kuwait & Gulf Link Transport Co.’s appeal of a Superior Court decision that said letters urging the U.S. government to investigate whether KGL violated the Comprehensive Iran Sanctions, Accountability and Divestment Act were protected expressions of opinion even if the accusations turned out to be untrue. The court let stand a Superior Court panel's 2019 decision...

