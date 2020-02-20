Suspension Put On Ice For Atty Who Blasted Judges, Courts

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 10:28 PM EST) -- A New York appellate court vacated its one-year suspension of an attorney it found made "relentless insults and attacks" against federal judges and courts and who also disclosed sealed information about a defendant as part of an extortion plot because the underlying matter still has not been resolved. The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of the State of New York rolled back its suspension of Frederick M. Oberlander, whom it had ordered to be suspended in September, according to Wednesday's order by the state court. The attorney had accused Judge I. Leo Glasser of engaging in a criminal conspiracy, had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS