9th Circ. Rejects Rehearing Of Walmart Truckers' $55M Award

Law360 (February 20, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit declined on Thursday to rehear arguments over its affirmation of a $54.6 million jury award to Walmart truckers who accused the retail giant of paying below minimum wage for rest breaks, with the panel voting in a 2-1 split. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. had requested a rethink of the panel’s early January decision and petitioned the appellate court for an en banc rehearing, but both bids were denied by majority vote. “The full court has been advised of the petition for rehearing en banc and no judge has requested a vote on whether to rehear the matter en banc,”...

