Feds Want 1st Circ. To Back Convictions Of Ex-NECC Execs

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 2:14 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors are urging the First Circuit to reinstate the convictions of two former New England Compounding Center executives for defrauding the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, arguing the district court was wrong to find the convictions were legally impossible. In a 60-page brief, prosecutors said that while the judge had found there was no legal distinction between a drug manufacturer and a compounding center as NECC claimed to be, the FDA had still maintained a difference in its enforcement, deferring to the states for the less-stringent regulation of compound centers, while exercising federal enforcement on drug manufacturers. According to the...

