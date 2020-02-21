Firms In Chinese Drywall MDL Must Arbitrate $6.8M Fee Tussle

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge has sent part of a $6.8 million fee dispute stemming from a settlement over allegedly defective Chinese drywall to arbitration, finding some of the firms making competing claims had agreed to arbitrate disputes in their co-counsel agreement. U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon granted the motion from Art Edge PC to invoke arbitration in the fee dispute between the Bryson Group of law firms and Collins Group of law firms — of which Art Edge is a member — that represented certain homeowners in the multidistrict litigation, according to an order signed Feb. 18 and entered Feb. 20....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS