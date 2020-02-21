Ohio Can't Deny Driver's Licenses To Refugees

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal court has ruled that the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles' policy denying state driver's licenses to refugees with admission documents that are more than two years old is preempted by federal law, while simultaneously certifying a class of refugees. U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus said Thursday that the REAL ID Act — a 2005 law enacted following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that set standards for identification documents — does not mandate that the Arrival and Departure Record form, called a Form I-94, must be issued in the last two years to prove lawful presence in the U.S....

