Secrets Theft Dulled Competitive Edge, Energy Trader Testifies

Law360, Houston (February 20, 2020, 10:01 PM EST) -- Saracen LLC suffered unknowable financial damage and lost a major advantage after a former software developer allegedly sold a rip-off of its proprietary data analysis program to competitors, a supervisor at the company told a Houston federal jury Thursday in a $2.6 million trade secrets trial. Jason Miller, a trader in a supervisory role at the firm, testified that the industry is extremely secretive — even between individual traders at the same firm — because everyone is competing for the same potential pot of money. Saracen's proprietary VisualNode program analyzes power-grid data, giving the firm's traders an edge and contributing to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS