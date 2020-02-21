Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Late Sportscaster's Ex-Wife Ends Benefits Suit Against Disney

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 2:25 PM EST) -- The ex-wife of the late ESPN sportscaster Stuart Scott has agreed to end her suit in Connecticut federal court against The Walt Disney Co. and Fidelity Workplace Services LLC seeking nearly $163,000 in 401(k) plan benefits she said she was promised in a divorce decree.

U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson on Wednesday approved a joint bid from Kimberley Scott, Disney, Fidelity and two trustees of the Stuart O. Scott Family Trust — which the companies had lodged a counterclaim against — to end the suit.

The Feb. 14 joint dismissal motion said Kimberley Scott and the trustees agreed that when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!