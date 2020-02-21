Late Sportscaster's Ex-Wife Ends Benefits Suit Against Disney

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 2:25 PM EST) -- The ex-wife of the late ESPN sportscaster Stuart Scott has agreed to end her suit in Connecticut federal court against The Walt Disney Co. and Fidelity Workplace Services LLC seeking nearly $163,000 in 401(k) plan benefits she said she was promised in a divorce decree. U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson on Wednesday approved a joint bid from Kimberley Scott, Disney, Fidelity and two trustees of the Stuart O. Scott Family Trust — which the companies had lodged a counterclaim against — to end the suit. The Feb. 14 joint dismissal motion said Kimberley Scott and the trustees agreed that when...

