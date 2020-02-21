Hot Pocket Heiress Seeks Probation For 'Varsity Blues' Bribes

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 2:20 PM EST) -- Michelle Janavs, whose father started the company that created the Hot Pocket, has argued the federal government has not shown any reason why she should not get probation for agreeing to pay $300,000 in bribes in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case. Janavs, who is set to be sentenced Tuesday, said in a late Thursday filing that federal prosecutors have not shown any "rational basis" to back their request for a 21-month prison term. The government says Janavs worked with "Varsity Blues" mastermind William "Rick" Singer, paying $100,000 to ensure higher scores for two of her daughters on the ACT and...

