Texas Communities Challenge FERC Approval Of LNG Project

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:37 PM EST) -- Community and environmental groups are challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of a liquefied natural gas project on the Texas Gulf Coast, claiming the agency ignored the project's pollution impacts on nearby and largely low-income Latino communities. The Sierra Club, along with community groups, local residents and the city of Port Isabel on Thursday petitioned the D.C. Circuit to review FERC's November order greenlighting construction of the Rio Grande LNG project and associated Rio Bravo gas pipeline. FERC denied their rehearing requests on Jan. 23. The challengers claim FERC failed to account for the disproportionate harm to nearby communities due...

