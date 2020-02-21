Calif. Says FAA's Enviro Review Of Air Cargo Facility Flawed

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- California challenged the Federal Aviation Administration's finding that a recently approved air cargo facility at the San Bernardino airport would not have a significant environmental impact, telling the Ninth Circuit the government looked past air quality concerns. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Thursday asked the appeals court to throw out the FAA's environmental conclusions and scrap the project lease agreement with a developer. The state said the FAA didn't look closely enough at the project's environmental consequences in a region struggling with air quality issues before giving it a green light in December. The filing piggybacks on a similar petition...

