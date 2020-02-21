Texas Justices Give Obstetrician New Trial In Malpractice Suit

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court granted a new trial Friday to an obstetrician who was ordered to pay $2.7 million to the parents of a baby he delivered who suffered permanent nerve damage, ruling that the trial court wrongly influenced the jury’s decision. The state’s high court agreed with Dr. Christopher James Glenn’s argument that the trial court incorrectly interpreted a section of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code and did not apply its negligence standard, which requires a showing of “willful and wanton negligence” in his delivery of Joseph and Dawn Leal's son. The panel said the trial court made...

