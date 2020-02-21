Texas Justices Say Time Ran Out In Gun Range Shooting Suit

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday freed a gun range employee from negligence claims for accidentally shooting a customer in the leg, ruling the customer had missed a 90-day statutory deadline for filing expert witness reports in his lawsuit. In a per curiam decision, the court said a deadline extension agreement that customer Benjamin Whitlock filed jointly with shooting range Alpine Industries Inc. and its employee Lane Thomas Shinogle was invalid because it didn’t explicitly reference the statutory deadline for cases involving sport shooting ranges. Under the statute, a defendant has the right to permanently toss the suit if the plaintiff...

