NJ Real Estate Group Can't Intervene In Weichert Wage Suit

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 1:35 PM EST) -- A New Jersey real estate trade group can’t become a party in a wage lawsuit against Weichert Realtors because it hasn't shown the case's outcome will impact the industry as a whole, a state appeals court ruled Friday. A three-judge Appellate Division panel's ruling handed a defeat to NJ Realtors, which sought to intervene on behalf of Weichert in a proposed class action brought by sales agents accusing it of unlawful paycheck withholdings due to their misclassification as independent contractors. The Essex County Superior Court denied the intervenor bid in September, the same day it also refused to grant Weichert's dismissal...

