US Women's Soccer Team Seeks $66.7M In Gender Pay Suit

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- Players on the U.S. Women's National Team have urged a California federal judge to grant them a win in their gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, disclosing they are seeking over $66.7 million in damages and arguing now-public collective bargaining agreements prove a disparity in pay. The players' motion for partial summary judgment on Thursday argued for a full victory on their liability claims for Equal Pay Act and Title VII violations, asking that only damages be left on the table for an upcoming jury trial in May. The collective bargaining agreements of the men's and women's national soccer...

