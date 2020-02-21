Navajo Nation, NM County To Develop Railroad Project

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation signed a deal Thursday with a New Mexico county to collaborate on plans for a railroad, as the tribe looks to create new business opportunities to counter the loss of power plants around its lands, according to a Navajo statement. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer joined San Juan County Commission Chairman Jack Fortner on Thursday for the signing of a memorandum of understanding "to assess the possible construction of a railroad system to promote and strengthen community and economic development projects in the Four Corners region," which includes Navajo Nation lands in New...

