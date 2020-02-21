Insurer Beats NJ Suit Over Golf Cart Accident Coverage

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appellate court on Friday reversed a trial court defeat for United Services Automobile Association in a coverage row stemming from a golf cart accident, ruling that an insurance policy issued by the company excluded coverage for vehicles that weren't listed on it. The appellate panel said in its per curiam opinion that Joseph J. Tolotti's policy with the carrier was clear, despite his argument that two separate exclusions listed in the policy created an ambiguity that should be resolved in his favor. He said an exclusion known as B(1) allows coverage for his golf cart while exclusion...

