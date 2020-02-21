Record Labels Object To Charter's Consultant In Piracy Case

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- Record labels have asked a Colorado federal judge to restrict a lawyer’s involvement in a copyright lawsuit against Charter Communications, saying one of the cable company’s consultants used to be a senior legal executive for EMI Music, one of the labels suing Charter. In a motion filed Thursday, the record group argued that Charter's engagement with consultant Dina Hellerstein could compromise confidential information that she learned as an in-house lawyer for EMI Music, raising a "risk of serious harm" to plaintiffs. The cable giant disclosed earlier this month that it has been working with Hellerstein as an expert or consultant in the case, which is subject to...

