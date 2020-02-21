ERISA Doesn't Preempt Hotel Benefits Ordinance, Seattle Says

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- The city of Seattle has urged a Washington federal judge to throw out the ERISA Industry Committee's challenge to a city ordinance meant to ensure hotel workers have access to affordable health care, saying the group was trying to use ERISA "for its own ends." In a Thursday motion to dismiss, Seattle contended that its ordinance — which requires large hotels and other related businesses in the city to make health care expenditures for certain employees — isn't preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, as ERIC argued. The city argued that promoting and providing health care to citizens is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS