DC Circ. Nixes Racketeering Suit In $506M Award Fight

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- Kazakhstan was unable Friday to convince the D.C. Circuit to revive its lawsuit accusing a pair of Moldovan energy investors of violating U.S. racketeering law by fraudulently obtaining and trying to enforce a half-billion-dollar award against the country. In a brief two-page ruling, a D.C. Circuit panel concluded that the former Soviet republic's allegations that Anatolie Stati, his son Gabriel Stati and their companies had committed mail and wire fraud and money laundering by transmitting documents in the underlying arbitration and paying their attorneys didn't measure up under the applicable statute. The Statis won the $506.7 million arbitral award, which includes...

