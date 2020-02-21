Rachael Ray Dog Food Once Again Ducks False Ad Suit

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- The makers of Rachael Ray Nutrish dog food have escaped claims they deceived buyers by labeling the food as "natural" despite it having traces of weed killer, as a New York federal judge found that the trace amounts of herbicide are far below the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's allowances. U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton on Thursday dismissed for the second time a proposed class action by Markeith Parks, who alleged that the "natural" label for the dog food, made by Ainsworth Pet Nutrition LLC, was false and deceptive because of the presence of glyphosate, a common weed killer. The judge...

