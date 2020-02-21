Hilton Retirees Defend Bid For Class Cert. In Pension Suit

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- A group of Hilton retirees on Friday asked a D.C. federal judge to certify a class in their suit claiming they were cheated out of pension benefits through improper vesting rules, saying the hotel chain resorted to "the Rule 23 equivalent of schoolyard name-calling" in its opposition. In their reply, the named plaintiffs — Valerie White, Eva Juneau and Peter Betancourt — pushed back against Hilton Worldwide Inc.'s claim that class certification in their benefits suit wasn't appropriate under Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Although the company pointed to alleged issues with certification, it never demonstrated that...

