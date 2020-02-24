Pot Co. Owner Says Investors' 'Misplaced' Anger Defamed Him

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- The owner of a defunct cannabis company has sued a group of investors he says published defamatory statements and lewd images of him online, saying in Washington federal court they hurt his business prospects even though it was his partner who allegedly ripped them off. Robert Russell says in Thursday's complaint that the investors were scammed into putting money into the marijuana grow operation after his business partner, movie producer Guy Griffithe, raised millions of dollars from them without Russell's knowledge or approval. Those investors then published a series of false statements about Russell as part of a campaign to destroy...

