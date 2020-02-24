Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pot Co. Owner Says Investors' 'Misplaced' Anger Defamed Him

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- The owner of a defunct cannabis company has sued a group of investors he says published defamatory statements and lewd images of him online, saying in Washington federal court they hurt his business prospects even though it was his partner who allegedly ripped them off.

Robert Russell says in Thursday's complaint that the investors were scammed into putting money into the marijuana grow operation after his business partner, movie producer Guy Griffithe, raised millions of dollars from them without Russell's knowledge or approval. Those investors then published a series of false statements about Russell as part of a campaign to destroy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!