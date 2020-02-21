A-Rod Venture Drops $66M On Manhattan Apartment Building

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- A venture of Alex Rodriguez’s investment firm A-Rod Corp., real estate agency Modlin Group and Stonehenge NYC’s Ofer Yardeni has purchased a New York Midtown East apartment building for more than $66.2 million, according to an announcement from the companies on Friday. The deal is for a 114-unit property at 340 E. 51st St. The property had been known as the Allen House, and the buyer venture has since rebranded it as Stonehenge 51. The property was built by the London Family, who’s also the seller. “I am thrilled to be doing our first deal with Alex and Adam and also...

