Kroger Seeks 'Severe' Sanctions For Absent Atty In ADA Case

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical retailer Kroger asked a Florida federal court Friday to impose harsh sanctions against a Florida attorney and his firm for allegedly ducking scheduled meetings and consistently missing court deadlines amid an Americans with Disabilities Act case. Rasheed Karim Allen and his firm Allen & Dawson PLLC represent a former Kroger Specialty Pharmacy employee who sued the retailer in July, alleging she was denied promotions because she sought accommodation for headaches she suffered as a result of her diabetes and high blood pressure. However, Kroger told the court Friday it has struggled to keep the case moving because Allen has shown...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS