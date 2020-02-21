Motorola Rival Could See Global Ban After $764M Radio Trial

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge intends to rule next week on whether to temporarily block Hytera Corp. from selling certain digital mobile radios globally after a $764 million verdict from a jury that found it stole Motorola Solutions LLC's trade secrets and infringed its copyrights. Motorola Solutions wants U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle to stop Hytera from selling products "anywhere in the world" that contain its stolen trade secrets and copyrighted source code, doing so on a temporary basis while the companies gear up to litigate whether Motorola can permanently stop those sales. The company has argued that global relief is necessary because evidence...

