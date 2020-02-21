3 Things To Know About 2nd Circ.'s Big Graffiti Ruling

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- A ruling against a New York City real estate developer who destroyed the iconic graffiti space known as 5Pointz isn't just a win for the artists who sued, but a landmark ruling on a little-used statute aimed at protecting works of art. In a decision issued Thursday, the Second Circuit ruled that Jerry Wolkoff willfully violated the Visual Artists Rights Act in 2013 when he whitewashed the Queens "graffiti mecca," which the developer demolished a year later to build condominiums. The appeals court also upheld a $6.75 million fine against Wolkoff, calling his decision to suddenly destroy the street art an...

