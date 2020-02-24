Dish Says 4th Circ. Appeal Halts $61M TCPA Payout

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- Dish Network has told a North Carolina federal judge that the $61 million judgment the company was hit with after being found responsible for illegal telemarketing calls made on its behalf by a marketing company cannot be disbursed because Dish has appealed the disbursement to the Fourth Circuit. The satellite company asked U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles Friday to recall her order greenlighting the money for disbursal to the 18,000-plus class of consumers until the Fourth Circuit makes its decision. “Allowing the claims administrator to make disbursements to the persons identified as class members would not just alter the status of the case;...

