More Imports Spared From Trump's Expanded Metal Tariffs

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 12:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday allowed a second batch of imported steel nails to be spared from President Donald Trump's recently expanded national security tariffs as the duties are contested through litigation. CIT Chief Judge Timothy C. Stanceu barred the government from imposing its new tariffs against nails produced by Oman Fasteners LLC, which is one of several companies suing over Trump's move to expand the tariffs using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Oman Fasteners and PrimeSource Building Products Inc. have now both secured injunctions shielding them from the administration's duties while their cases...

