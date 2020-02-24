Williams Cos. Dumps Natural Gas Pipeline After Permit Fight

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- The developers of the 125-mile Constitution natural gas pipeline have said they are no longer pursuing the project, ending a proposal that had been met with years of opposition from environmental groups and New York regulators. A Duke Energy Corp. spokeswoman said the project no longer made economic sense and has ended. The Constitution pipeline was led by The Williams Cos. Inc. in partnership with Duke, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and AltaGas Ltd., and was planned to run through New York and Pennsylvania. The project was valued at $683 million when it was first approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS