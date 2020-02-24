Mercedes-Benz Seeks Exit From Emissions Warranty Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- Mercedes-Benz urged a California federal judge to excuse it from a driver's warranty fraud suit, arguing that the three emissions-related car parts at issue are undisputedly not covered by the warranty and that therefore the driver has no case. Named plaintiff Cory Hazdovac alleges in a proposed class action that he was unfairly charged $1,300 for repairs on his car's coolant thermostat, vacuum pump and coolant pump — parts he says fall under California's special extended warranty for certain "high priced" emissions parts. But Mercedes-Benz USA LLC said in its dismissal bid Friday that those three parts are not on the...

