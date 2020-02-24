Investors Seek Cert. In Action Over GreenSky IPO

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 2:49 PM EST) -- Investors in GreenSky Inc. have asked a New York federal judge to certify their proposed class action accusing the financial technology startup of making misleading statements ahead of its initial public offering, telling the court there is "no question" the action should be certified. The shareholders allege the digital lender filed a deceptive registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that failed to disclose key planned changes that could affect revenue. The investor class would include the potential hundreds or thousands of people or entities that bought into the 43.7 million shares of GreenSky Class A common stock in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS