Trump Admin Can Enforce 'Public Charge' Rule In All 50 States

Law360 (February 21, 2020, 10:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way on Friday for the Trump administration to implement its wealth test for immigrants in all 50 states, temporarily lifting the last remaining injunction shielding Illinois residents from the contested immigration rule. The U.S. Supreme Court late Friday lifted an injunction in Illinois that was preventing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from implementing the "public charge" rule in all the states. (Jimmy Hoover | Law360) In a 5-4 ruling, the justices agreed to halt an Illinois federal judge's order that prevented the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from carrying out its so-called public charge rule in the...

