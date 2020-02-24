Justices Question Appalachian Trail Blockage Of $8B Pipeline

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared sympathetic to arguments that federal law allows the U.S. Forest Service to grant developers of the $8 billion Atlantic Coast gas pipeline a right-of-way across the Appalachian National Scenic Trail. Near the close of oral arguments, the justices zeroed in on Atlantic Coast's contention that the Fourth Circuit “effectively erected a 2,200-mile barrier” with its December 2018 ruling that the Forest Service lacked authority under the Mineral Leasing Act to grant the right-of-way along the Appalachian Trail. Atlantic Coast said the ruling would block pipelines and other energy infrastructure projects both proposed and existing. The government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS