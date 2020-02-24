MGM Glossed Over Breach Of 10.6M Guests' Data, Suit Says

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- MGM Resorts International failed to implement industry-standard data security measures that could have prevented a data breach last summer that compromised 10.6 million guests' personal information and that the hotel and casino giant tried to downplay, according to a putative class action filed Friday in Nevada federal court. MGM customer John Smallman claims that the data breach was the "direct result" of the company's failure to implement reasonable and adequate cybersecurity protocols. The hotel quietly discovered and notified some affected guests about the breach last year, the suit says, but it caught the public's attention last week when reports emerged that the pilfered data had...

