Physician's Aide Must Face Opioid Charges; Doc Ducks Them

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- A physician's assistant charged with pretending to be a doctor and handing out unnecessary opioid prescriptions will have to face some of the previously dismissed charges against him, while his supervising physician is off the hook, a New Jersey state appeals court ruled Monday. The three-judge panel reinstated some charges against physician's assistant Frank Campione that had been thrown out by a lower court, including unlawful practice of medicine and distribution of controlled dangerous substances, as well as weapons charges related to hollow-point bullets and brass knuckles. But the panel upheld the dismissal of all charges against Campione’s supervising physician, Howard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS