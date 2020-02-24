PTAB Axes Mobile Tech Patent Allegedly Infringed By Apple

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated nine claims in an Inventergy affiliate's mobile technology patent, finding that Apple had shown it would have been obvious to modify existing technology to arrive at the claimed invention. Friday's decision, which could impact Inventergy SPE affiliate INVT SPE LLC's New Jersey federal suit against the iPhone maker, rejected the intellectual property investment and licensing company's argument that Apple Inc. relied on unsupported expert testimony that it would've taken only "ordinary skill and common sense" to come up with Inventergy's patent. But the board said Apple's reasoning had rational underpinnings because elements of Inventergy's claimed invention...

