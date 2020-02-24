Tix-For-Votes Fraud Case Won't Head To High Court

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to reconsider a fraud case against three former Georgeson LLC advisers, ending their push to appeal a matter that posed unusual procedural questions after their initial trial was derailed by a juror's exit. On Monday, the high court denied a petition for writ of certiorari by defendants Charles Garske, Richard Gottcent and Michael Sedlak, who had hoped to see bribery allegations against them ended for a second time. The trio's initial trial abruptly ended on its next-to-last day because their jury dropped to 11 after a juror's spouse had a medical emergency. Disagreement between...

