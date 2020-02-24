Texas Pipeline Builder Wants End To 'Mirror-Image' Okla. Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- A Texas construction company embroiled in a pipeline-delay dispute has asked a federal judge to stop a Oneok Inc. affiliate's suit filed in Oklahoma hours after the Texas business launched its own claims, arguing the Lone Star State case has preference. Venable's Construction Inc. filed a motion in the Northern District of Texas on Friday to stop proceedings in Oklahoma-based Oneok Arbuckle II Pipeline LLC's Western District of Oklahoma lawsuit, which Venable's Construction calls a "mirror-image" of its own suit in the Texas district. The companies are blaming each other for causing major delays in the construction of an 80-mile pipeline...

