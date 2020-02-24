Investor, Pattern Energy Trade Barbs Over $6.1B Deal

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 3:29 PM EST) -- Hedge fund Water Island Capital LLC doubled down Monday on its resistance to Pattern Energy’s planned $6.1 billion sale to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, while Pattern Energy continued pushing shareholders to approve the deal. In an open letter to Pattern Energy Inc. shareholders, the New York-based hedge fund said that the Pattern Energy board of directors agreed to a deal that features multiple conflicts and contains falsehoods that make it impossible for shareholders to have an informed vote. The merger agreement includes a “series of false and misleading claims” about the deal with CPPIB and the process that led...

