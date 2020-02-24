Raytheon, UTC Offer Up Fixes To Win EU Merger Blessing

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- Raytheon and United Technologies Corp. have offered up a set of concessions to the European Union's antitrust arm amid their effort to win clearance for their all-stock merger, which stands to create a defense giant worth $120 billion. The proposed fixes — which were not disclosed, in line with usual European Commission practice — were submitted on Friday, aiming to alleviate potential antitrust concerns over the combination of the companies' self-described complementary portfolios. Both Massachusetts-based Raytheon and Connecticut-based UTC are in the business of manufacturing aerospace and defense technologies. During the merger approval process, however, they've emphasized the distinctions in their offerings. ...

