High Court Could Add $4.3B To Terror Ruling Against Sudan

Law360, Washington (February 24, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- Sudan could face an additional $4.3 billion in punitive damages for the 1998 embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday pushed back heavily against the country’s argument that punitive damages should not be available for terror attacks before 2008. The D.C. Circuit threw out the award on the grounds that when Congress changed the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act to allow punitive damages in 2008, it did not make it retroactive to previous terror attacks. The Supreme Court reviewed that decision in the case Opati v. Sudan on Monday. The appeals court had scrapped nearly half a...

