FCC Eyes Taking Ownership Limit Row To High Court

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- A top official at the Federal Communications Commission said Monday the government is giving "serious consideration" to asking the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and resolve the agency's long-running battle with a Third Circuit panel over relaxing local media ownership rules. FCC Chief of Staff Matthew Berry told broadcast industry leaders in Washington, D.C., that it's unlikely that at least two out of three judges on the appeals panel will budge from their stance against deregulation anytime soon. Berry called it an "extraordinarily frustrating" situation, saying the FCC has tried for years to relax federal rules to allow more consolidation...

