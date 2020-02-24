Colony NorthStar Beats Investor Suit Over $375M Write-Down

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- Real estate investment trust Colony NorthStar Inc. has defeated a proposed class action in California federal court accusing it of burying performance issues in two segments and causing its stock to sink nearly 23% when the truth about its lackluster financials emerged. U.S. District Judge George H. Wu ruled Friday that Colony NorthStar's investors had not adequately alleged that the company allowed its stock to trade at artificially inflated levels until it recorded a $375 million goodwill impairment in the REIT's health care and investment management units in 2018. "Given that the court has given plaintiff repeated opportunities to attempt to state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS