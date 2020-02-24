Atty Lied To ICE About Brother Bribing Employees, Feds Say

Law360 (February 24, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- A Texas attorney lied to immigration officials about her knowledge of a scheme in which her brother, also an attorney, bribed detention center employees into giving him detainee rosters that he would use to solicit potential clients, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. Cynthia Alanis, 27, was taken into custody Monday and charged with making false statements to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for telling them she didn’t know anything about her brother Roel Alanis’ allegedly illegal activity while working at their Alanis Law Firm, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of...

