Toyota Drivers' Class Cert Bid Up In Air In HVAC Defects Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (February 24, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- A California federal judge appeared ambivalent Monday toward a bid for class certification by millions of Toyota consumers from the Golden State and around the country who say their cars contain defective heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems that emitted “noxious and foul odors” and airborne mold. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips seemed poised to deny the consumers’ motion and questioned their analysis of the alleged HVAC defect in millions of vehicles sold and leased under the Toyota and Lexus brand names. The judge appeared to question whether the consumers reached the commonality...

